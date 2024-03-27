IPL 2024: SRH Take On MI In Today's Action

Pratidin Time
Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is gearing up to clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth fixture of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on March 27, 2024. Having both faced setbacks in their opening matches of the season, each team is eager to chart a course back to victory.
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal has played 124 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 2,629 runs, with an average of 23.06. Agarwal has hit 259 fours and 98 sixes in his IPL career. In the IPL Auction 2024, the Hyderabad franchise acquired the services of Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 Cr . On Mar 2024, he played his last IPL match against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, scoring 32 runs off 21 balls.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is a South African cricketer who plays for the Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League. His remarkable statistics against slow bowling, where he maintained a striking rate of 191 and achieved an average of 132 against spin during the 2023 IPL, have established him as a coveted asset for T20 franchises. On March 23, 2024, he played his last IPL match against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India, scoring 63 runs off 29 balls.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the leading wicket-takers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Quite expectedly, he has also been the leader of the SRH pace attack in the past and will be one of the bowling mainstays for the franchise. With exceptional control on line and length and swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar is one of the top threats for opening batsmen across the circuit.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit has accumulated 6211 runs in 243 IPL innings at a strike rate of 130.05 with the help of 42 half-centuries and one century in 16 years of IPL. He is the tournament’s fourth highest-run getter in all the seasons so far.
Tim David
In addition to the Mumbai Indians, the 6 feet 5 inches man has also donned the Blue and Gold for MI’s sister teams: MI Cape Town (2023), MI New York (2023), and MI Emirates (2024). With long levers to fetch and send the ball into orbit, as witnessed in his unbeaten 45 off 14 balls against RR in 2023, Tim David is all geared up to torment opposition batters in the latest campaign.
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians' (MI) ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased his bowling prowess, steering his team to a commanding position against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, even though they ended up losing the match to the slightest of margins
SRH VS MI Head to Head
SRH and MI have encountered in 21 matches in the IPL. Out of these 21 games, Sunrisers have won 9 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 12 occasions.