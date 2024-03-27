IPL 2024: SRH Take On MI In Today's Action

India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the leading wicket-takers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Quite expectedly, he has also been the leader of the SRH pace attack in the past and will be one of the bowling mainstays for the franchise. With exceptional control on line and length and swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar is one of the top threats for opening batsmen across the circuit.