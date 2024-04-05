IPL 2024: SRH Takes on CSK in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
The fandom will be at a different level and stakes will be higher when Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Chennai Super Kings for an Indian Premier League (IPL) extravaganza at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
As the aura of MS Dhoni grips the city and cricket fans, loyalties are certain to shift and the yellow jerseys are predicted to outweigh the orange ones.
Travis Head
Travis Head was brilliant against MI. The star batter smashed 62 runs off 24 balls which included 9 fours and 3 sixes. After not batting well against GT, the SRH opener would be hoping to make an impact against CSK.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen has been in brilliant form in the last 18 months or so. In the ongoing IPL, Klaasen has continued to smash the bowlers. Against MI, he scored an unbeaten 80*(34). Before doing so, he hit 63(29) against KKR, which included 8 sixes.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma was impressive in the game against MI. The Southpaw smashed 63 runs off 23 balls which included 3 fours and 7 sixes. Even in the last game, Sharma scored 29 runs in 21 balls. Given the good form, he can be expected to fire.
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra was brilliant in the first two matches of the season. Chasing 174 against RCB, the youngster smashed 37(16) and gave a huge advantage to his side right in the Powerplay overs. Against GT, he was even better and scored 46(20).
Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar could be the best bowler in the upcoming match against SRH. Chahar who has so far taken only three wickets in three games will be dangerous in the forthcoming game. The pacer can swing the ball both ways and can generate pace. His variations and slower balls will be something that the SRH batting line-up need to worry about.
Ravindra Jadeja
Jadeja, already an IPL and CSK legend, helped his team lift their fifth IPL trophy by smashing a last-ball boundary against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 final. However, he was costly with the ball in his last outing against Delhi as he leaked 43 runs in four overs for just one wicket. With the bat, the southpaw scored 21 unbeaten runs off 17 balls as CSK lost by 20 runs.
SRH vs CSK Head to Head
CSK dominates the head-to-head record against SRH, with 14 wins in 19 encounters, while SRH has won on 5 occasions.