IPL 2024: SRH Takes on CSK in Today’s Action

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

The fandom will be at a different level and stakes will be higher when Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Chennai Super Kings for an Indian Premier League (IPL) extravaganza at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

As the aura of MS Dhoni grips the city and cricket fans, loyalties are certain to shift and the yellow jerseys are predicted to outweigh the orange ones.

SRH vs CSK