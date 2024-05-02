IPL 2024: Tumbling Hyderabad Takes on Table Topper Rajasthan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has undoubtedly been one of the standout performers in this season of IPL 2024. His stellar performances not only earned him accolades but also a well-deserved recall to the Indian side. As Chahal sets his sights on the remainder of the season, he is determined to maintain his exceptional form, relentlessly hunting wickets and guiding his team towards further glory.

