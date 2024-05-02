IPL 2024: Tumbling Hyderabad Takes on Table Topper Rajasthan

Pratidin Time
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Thursday's IPL encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in Match Number 50 of IPL 2024. With eight wins from nine matches, the Rajasthan Royals currently lead the points table and aim to secure their playoff spot with a victory in this crucial fixture.
Travis Head
The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener known for his formidable form with the bat this season aims to reclaim his prowess after experiencing two setbacks in his recent outings. As he gears up for the upcoming clash against the Rajasthan Royals, Head sees this opportunity as a prime moment to unleash his batting prowess and make a resounding comeback.
Heinrich Klaasen
The South African dynamo has emerged as a cornerstone of Sunrisers Hyderabad's formidable batting lineup this season. Renowned for his prowess against spin bowling, the right-handed batter has consistently dominated the middle-overs, showcasing his ability to dismantle even the most formidable spin attacks.
Pat Cummins
The Australian maestro has been a beacon of inspiration both with the ball and in leadership roles for his team. Despite their recent struggles, the 30-year-old stalwart is determined to guide his side out of their losing streak and secure their spot in the playoffs with authority.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
After a brief period of subdued performance, the young left-handed dynamo, Yashasvi Jaiswal has reclaimed his stellar form at just the right moment. His comeback was nothing short of spectacular, marked by a breathtaking century against MI. Armed with his innate attacking instincts, his showdowns against the formidable SRH bowlers promise to ignite a thrilling battle on the field.
Sanju Samson
The IPL 2024 has proven to be a remarkable chapter for Sanju Samson and his Royals squad. At 29 years old, Samson has not only showcased exceptional leadership skills but has also wielded the bat with remarkable prowess, earning him a coveted spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal has undoubtedly been one of the standout performers in this season of IPL 2024. His stellar performances not only earned him accolades but also a well-deserved recall to the Indian side. As Chahal sets his sights on the remainder of the season, he is determined to maintain his exceptional form, relentlessly hunting wickets and guiding his team towards further glory.
SRH vs RR Head to Head
In the illustrious history of IPL clashes between Hyderabad and Rajasthan, the two teams have engaged in 18 thrilling encounters. Remarkably, victory has been evenly split between them, with Hyderabad emerging triumphant in 9 matches, while Rajasthan have matched their success with 9 wins of their own.