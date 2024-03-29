IPL: How much does player with 'Man of the Match' award earn?

Pratidin Bureau
Cash Prize: The BCCI awards a fixed cash prize of ₹1 lakh to the player chosen for the 'Man of the Match' title in each IPL game.
Additional Recognition: Winning the Man of the Match is a prestigious recognition of a player's outstanding performance in a particular match.
Sponsor Add-Ons: Besides the BCCI's prize, some matches might have additional awards sponsored by specific brands. These can be in the form of cash or other rewards.
Variable Sponsor Prizes: The value and type of sponsor-added prizes can vary depending on the sponsor and the match.
No Sponsor for Some Matches: Not all matches have sponsor-added awards for Man of the Match.
In essence, while the BCCI provides a set amount, the overall earnings for a Man of the Match performance can vary based on additional sponsorships.