IPL Match: DC vs KKR; who’ll win match?

Pratidin Bureau

Delhi Capitals (DC) needs to find consistency after a shaky start. Their batting lineup boasts big names like David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, but they need to fire consistently. Bowling remains a concern, with a lack of experience.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has a well-balanced team with a strong batting lineup featuring Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer, and a bowling attack led by the experienced Sunil Narine.

Fantasy Team Tips

Batsmen: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), David Warner (DC), Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Bowlers:

Bowlers: Sunil Narine (KKR), kuldeep Yadav (DC), Andre Russell (KKR) (if bowling)

All-rounders:

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (DC), Andre Russell (KKR)

Pitch Report

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) is known for being a batting-friendly pitch. Expect high-scoring encounters with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Chasing is generally considered a better option on this ground.

This is just a sneak peek. Don't forget to check the final lineups and weather conditions before finalizing your fantasy team.

