IPL Match: DC vs KKR; who’ll win match?

Batsmen: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), David Warner (DC), Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
Bowlers: Sunil Narine (KKR), kuldeep Yadav (DC), Andre Russell (KKR) (if bowling)
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (DC), Andre Russell (KKR)
The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) is known for being a batting-friendly pitch. Expect high-scoring encounters with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Chasing is generally considered a better option on this ground.
This is just a sneak peek. Don't forget to check the final lineups and weather conditions before finalizing your fantasy team.