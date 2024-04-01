IPL Most Runs Scored In Death Overs

Pratidin Bureau
The legendary finisher, Dhoni, reigns supreme with a whopping 2632 runs.
The big-hitting Trinidadian amassed 1708 runs. Pollard's brute force and six-hitting prowess made him a nightmare for bowlers in the slog overs.
Mr. 360, de Villiers, scored 1421 runs. His unorthodox strokeplay and ability to find the boundary from any position were a marvel to watch.
The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has 1364 runs.
The Hitman has 1145 runs. Though an opener, Rohit's fearless approach and clean hitting make him a valuable player in the death overs as well.
The all-rounder, Jadeja, has 1256 runs. His left-handed power hitting and ability to rotate the strike effectively make him a well-rounded finisher.
The explosive middle-order batsman has 858 runs. Pathan's fearlessness and ability to find the boundary at will made him a valuable asset in the death overs.
The flamboyant all-rounder has 998 runs. Pandya's big-hitting abilities and clean striking make him a potent force in the death overs.
The run machine, Kohli, has 1001 runs. While known for his top-order dominance, Kohli has also played some crucial cameos in the death overs.
The Caribbean powerhouse has 854 runs. Russell's brute force and ability to clear the ropes with ease make him a dangerous late-order batsman.