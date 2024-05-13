IPL: Players with most 50s vs CSK

Pratidin Bureau
The "King" tops the list with an impressive record of 9 fiftiesagainst CSK. He is known for his consistent batting performances and has dominated CSK bowling attacks over the years.
The left-handed batsman holds the record for the most runs scored against CSK, with a whopping 1105 runs. He has also managed to score 9 fiftiesagainst the yellow brigade.
The explosive Australian opener has been a nightmare for many bowling attacks, and CSK is no different. Warner has slammed 8 fiftiesagainst Dhoni's men.
The "Hitman" has been a prolific scorer throughout his IPL career. While most of his big knocks have come for Mumbai Indians, he has managed to score 7 fiftiesagainst CSK.
The stylish right-hander has been a consistent performer at the top of the order for various franchises. He has amassed 6 fifties against the Chennai Super Kings throughout his IPL career.