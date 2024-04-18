IPL: Players with most Man of the Match award for CSK

Pratidin Bureau
The former CSK captain leads the pack with a whopping 15 Man of the Match awards in his 220 matches for the team.
Following closely behind is the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has bagged the award 14 times in 158 matches.
Mr. IPL himself, Suresh Raina, has received the recognition 14 times in his 176 matches for CSK.
The young opener has been impressive, earning 10 Man of the Match awards in just 52 matches for CSK.
The former Australian batsman, known for his consistency, secured 10 Man of the Match awards in his 50 matches with CSK.