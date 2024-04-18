IPL: Players with most Man of the Match award for CSK

Pratidin Bureau

MS Dhoni

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

The former CSK captain leads the pack with a whopping 15 Man of the Match awards in his 220 matches for the team.

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

Ravindra Jadeja

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

Following closely behind is the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has bagged the award 14 times in 158 matches.

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

Suresh Raina

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

Mr. IPL himself, Suresh Raina, has received the recognition 14 times in his 176 matches for CSK.

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

The young opener has been impressive, earning 10 Man of the Match awards in just 52 matches for CSK.

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

Mike Hussey

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google

The former Australian batsman, known for his consistency, secured 10 Man of the Match awards in his 50 matches with CSK.

Man of the Match, CSK | Image: Google