IPL Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-head

Pratidin Bureau

Overall The competition is tight! In their 27 encounters, RR edges out DC with 14 wins to DC's 13.

At Jaipur the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur seems to favor RR, with the Royals winning 8 out of 13 home matches against DC.

Last Meeting: In the 2023 season, RR emerged victorious in their last encounter against DC.

Can RR Maintain Their Lead?

The 2024 season is wide open, and both teams boast exciting firepower. RR will be looking to capitalize on their home ground advantage and their recent win against DC.

Explosive Batting Lineups

Both RR and DC possess strong batting lineups with proven match-winners. Players like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Warner, and Prithvi Shaw will be key to watch.

Bowling Prowess

RR and DC have a well-rounded bowling attack, with a mix of pace and spin. Expect tight bowling spells and strategic variations to control the run flow.

