Jailer cast: Who plays who?

Pratidin Bureau
Thalaivar will be seen as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Jailer. He will don the khaki in the movie.
Vasanth Ravi plays a police officer and Rajinikanth's son.
Master Rithvik will be seen as Vasanth Ravi's son and Rajinikanth's grandson.
Ramya Krishnan will play Rajinikanth's wife in the film.
Malayalam star Mohanlal will be seen as Mathew in a special cameo.
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will be seen as Narasimha in a cameo as well.
Jackie Shroff plays a pivotal role in the film.
Vinayakan will play the main villain in the film.
Tamannaah will appear in a short yet pivotal role.