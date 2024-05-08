Jailer cast: Who plays who?

Pratidin Bureau

Rajinikanth

Thalaivar will be seen as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Jailer. He will don the khaki in the movie.

Vasanth Ravi

Vasanth Ravi plays a police officer and Rajinikanth's son.

Rithvik

Master Rithvik will be seen as Vasanth Ravi's son and Rajinikanth's grandson.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan will play Rajinikanth's wife in the film.

Mohanlal

Malayalam star Mohanlal will be seen as Mathew in a special cameo.

Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will be seen as Narasimha in a cameo as well.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff plays a pivotal role in the film.

Vinayakan

Vinayakan will play the main villain in the film.

Tamannaah

Tamannaah will appear in a short yet pivotal role.

