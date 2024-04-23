Jungkook and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung are the definition of best friends and fans agree

Pratidin Bureau

While Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS, he takes care of Kim Taehyung like a child.

Jungkook and Kim Taehyung | Image: Google

The duo is frequently seen toghther at events and shhots where they tease each other and enjoy their time.

As much as Jungkook and BTS V like to bicker, together they are each other's strength

They support each other during hard times and celebrate each other's success.

BTS ARMY lovingly calls them Taekook together.

BTS leader RM also once said that Jungkook and Kim are exactly the same people

Not just in real life, fans witness many cute interaction between Jungkook and Taehyung while they are on stage.

Recently, the duo was spotted toghter at the premiere of Park Seo Joon and IU's movie Dream

Are you a Taekook Fan? Share your favourite memory of the BTS duo!

