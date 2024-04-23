Jungkook and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung are the definition of best friends and fans agree

Pratidin Bureau
While Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS, he takes care of Kim Taehyung like a child.
The duo is frequently seen toghther at events and shhots where they tease each other and enjoy their time.
As much as Jungkook and BTS V like to bicker, together they are each other's strength
They support each other during hard times and celebrate each other's success.
BTS ARMY lovingly calls them Taekook together.
BTS leader RM also once said that Jungkook and Kim are exactly the same people
Not just in real life, fans witness many cute interaction between Jungkook and Taehyung while they are on stage.
Recently, the duo was spotted toghter at the premiere of Park Seo Joon and IU's movie Dream
Are you a Taekook Fan? Share your favourite memory of the BTS duo!