Jungkook has many tattoos on his right arm. Do you know the hidden meaning behind them?

Pratidin Bureau
The Golden maknae of BTS band Jungkook is celebrating his 25th birthday.
This is no news that the singer is a big fan of tattoos and his right arm covered up in ink.
Jungkook first displayed his debut tattoo after a long break in September 2019.
Jungkook has ARMY written on his knuckles which shows his love and dedication for the fans.
However, the ARMY tattoo also has his band members' names hidden in it. In ARMY, there is V for Taehyung, RM: Namjoon and MY: Yoongi.
Jungkook also has a 'J' tattoo on his hand which stands for the other members- Jin and J-Hope. While JM stands for Jimin.
He also has a crown that specifies 'BTS is the King' and the logo of their band is also inked.