K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice.They have high educational qualifications

Pratidin Bureau
BTS RM graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education. He is pursuing Masters in Advertising and Media.
BTS Jin has Major in FIlm(Master). He wanted to be an actor.
BTS Suga has a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education and Masters in Advertising and Media
BTS J-Hope also did his Masters in Advertising and Media. He graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education.
BTS Jimin has a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education. He is pursuing higher education.
BTS V aka KIm Taehyung is following the path of his hyungs and pursuing the same educational qualifications.
BTS Jungkook also majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education.