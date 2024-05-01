K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice.They have high educational qualifications

Pratidin Bureau

BTS RM graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education. He is pursuing Masters in Advertising and Media.

BTS Jin has Major in FIlm(Master). He wanted to be an actor.

BTS Suga has a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education and Masters in Advertising and Media

BTS J-Hope also did his Masters in Advertising and Media. He graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education.

BTS Jimin has a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education. He is pursuing higher education.

BTS V aka KIm Taehyung is following the path of his hyungs and pursuing the same educational qualifications.

BTS Jungkook also majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education.

