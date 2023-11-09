kandan movies in November 2023

Pratidin Time
A high-octane thriller that has Shine Tom Chacko playing a man who gets caught up in a deadly game
An experimental film that is said to be a visual feast. The film stars Vinay Forrt, Chemban Vinod Jose, Darshana Rajendran, and Joju George.
A courtroom drama that stars Nivin Pauly as a lawyer. The film is directed by Shanker Ramakrishnan, who is known for his films such as "Trisha" and "Ustad Hotel."
A family drama that stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is directed by Joshiy, who is known for his commercial hits such as "Lelam" and "New Delhi."
A political thriller that stars Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh. The film is directed by B. Unnikrishnan, who is known for his action films such as "Madhura Raja" and "Mr. Fraud."