Kantara ending explained in detail

Pratidin Bureau
Kantara's ending has sparked discussions and interpretations. Let's delve deeper into the final scenes, exploring themes of tradition, vengeance, and the delicate balance between humans and nature.
The climax sees Shiva's intense connection to the forest deity Panjurli intensify. By striking his head against Panjurli's stone, he enters a trance-like state, potentially becoming a vessel for the vengeful spirit Guliga.
In his possessed state, Shiva displays superhuman strength and ferocity. He eliminates Devendra's men one by one, enacting swift and brutal justice for their disrespect towards the forest and its people.
Shiva confronts Devendra, the greedy landlord who has exploited the forest and its people. He delivers a powerful message, reclaiming the land and honoring the ancient pact with the deity.
After defeating Devendra, Shiva performs a traditional Bhuta Kola dance, appeasing the spirits. The film concludes with a symbolic gesture - the forest officer joining hands with the villagers, signifying a potential future of harmony between humans and nature.
The film ends with a lingering question. Shiva's fate remains unclear as he disappears into the forest, echoing his father's mysterious vanishing act years prior. This suggests that the forest, and the spirits it protects, have a way of maintaining balance, and consequences may await those who disrupt it.