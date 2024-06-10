Kay Kay Menon as a villain ranked

Pratidin Bureau
Badshah Khan in "Black Friday" is a different kind of villain. He's shrouded in secrecy, and his motives remain unclear. Menon's performance is layered, leaving the audience questioning his character's true nature.
Vishnu Nagre in "Sarkar" is a menacing antagonist who clashes with Amitabh Bachchan's character. Menon's portrayal is filled with ambition and a ruthless desire for power.
Playing a cold-hearted antagonist in this thriller, Menon’s performance is gripping and memorable. His ability to portray a chilling villain with depth and complexity is on full display.
Menon plays a manipulative and power-driven character in this political drama, set against a backdrop of student politics in Rajasthan. His portrayal is both menacing and charismatic, making Dukey Bana one of his most iconic roles.
In this modern adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet," Menon’s portrayal of a deceptive and power-hungry uncle is chilling. His nuanced performance earned him widespread recognition and several awards.
Menon plays a ruthless terrorist mastermind in this espionage thriller, opposite Akshay Kumar. His intense and calculating portrayal added a significant edge to the film’s narrative.