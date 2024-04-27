Khatro Ke Khiladi 11 finalists glam it up

Pratidin Bureau

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants and the host Rohit Shetty shot for the finale.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalists are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.

The winner will take home the trophy and a car.

While the team shot for the tasks in Cape Town, the finale shoot happened in Mumbai.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants shared photos from the shoot.

Shweta Tiwari posted, "A beautiful journey of a beautiful show comes to an end...!"

Divyanka posted, "Ho gaya ☺️🙏🏽 Was a memorable journey"

