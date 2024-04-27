Kiara Advani had a blast at sister Ishita's wedding

Pratidin Bureau

Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani got married.

The Guilty actor shared some photos from the same on her Instagram.

Kiara Advani's cousin and wife of Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra was very much a part of the wedding.

Kiara's full look was shared by her stylist.

Kiara's hair stylist shared this photo of her look.

Here is another photo of Kiara from the wedding afer-party.

Here is another photo of Kiara, Ishita and Anissa Malhotra from a pre-wedding party.

Kiara's sister's wedding took place in Goa.

Kiara also rocked the dance floor at the beach-themed sangeet function.

