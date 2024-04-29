KKR vs DC Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau

Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

KKR: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt (WK), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata and Delhi have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have won 17 and DC 15. There was 1 match that did not produce any result.

Eden Gardens has been a great place for scoring in IPL 2024. Teams often hit 200 or more. However, these high scores have not been secure.

Fantasy XI Prediction

KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent leadership and batting. Sunil Narine for his all-rounding abilities.

KKR Bowlers: Mitchell Starc for his pace and wicket-taking abilities, Varun Chakravarthy for his mystery spin.

DC Batsmen: Jake Fraser-McGurk for his aggressive opening knocks. Rishabh Pant for his wicket-keeping and batting skills.

DC Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed for his express pace, Axar Patel for his all-round abilities.

A Battle for Supremacy Unfolds!

This match promises to be a high-scoring thriller. KKR's batting firepower will be challenged by DC's potent bowling attack. The team that adapts better to the batting-friendly conditions and executes their strategies effectively will have a significant advantage.

