KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
PBKS: Rilee Rossouw, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada
KKR holds a dominant edge in the head-to-head record, winning 21 matches compared to PBKS's 11 victories.
KKR: KKR, currently at number two, will be looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat.
PBKS: Languishing at the bottom, PBKS are in desperate need of a win to avoid getting eliminated.
The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is known for a balanced pitch offering good bounce for both batsmen and pacers. Spinners might come into play in the later stages.
KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent leadership and batting, Sunil Narine for his explosive batting and bowling skills.
KKR Bowlers: Mitchell Starc for his pace and wicket-taking abilities, Varun Chakaravarthy for his mystery spin variations.
PBKS Batsmen: Atharva Taide for his experience and opening solidity, Liam Livingstone for his big-hitting prowess
PBKS Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada for his express pace, Harpreet Brar for his off-spin skills.
This match promises to be a nerve-wracking encounter. KKR's strong batting lineup will be challenged by PBKS's potent bowling attack. The team that handles the pressure effectively and executes their plans with precision will take a giant leap forward in the IPL race.