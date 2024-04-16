KKR vs RR Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
KKR: Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana
RR: Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult.
KKR and RR have faced each other 28 times in the IPL, with a close contest. KKR leads the head-to-head record with 14 wins to RR's 13, with one match ending without a result.
KKR: KKR, boasting a balanced batting lineup with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell, will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage. Their bowling attack, featuring the experience of Sunil Narine.
RR: RR, currently leading the table with an unbeaten run, will be determined to maintain their winning momentum. Their explosive batting lineup, led by Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, is in top form, and their bowling attack, with the spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal and the fiery Trent Boult, is a force to be reckoned with.
The Eden Gardens pitch is known for its batting-friendly nature, with good bounce and pace. Expect a high-scoring encounter, with the team that executes their plans better and handles pressure effectively likely to emerge victorious.
KKR: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent batting, Andre Russell for his explosive power hitting, Sunil Narine for his mystery spin. (Consider Venkatesh Iyer if he opens aggressively.
RR: Jos Buttler for his destructive opening pyrotechnics, Sanju Samson for his anchoring role in the middle order, Yuzvendra Chahal for his wicket-taking prowess. (Consider Riyan Parag for his all-round value if he bowls well)
This match promises to be a blockbuster. KKR's experience and home advantage will be challenged by RR's in-form batting and their winning momentum.