Lee Yi Kyung to Ok Taec-yeon:K-Drama actors who can play both positive & grey roles

Pratidin Bureau

Kim Jae Wook showed his charismatic side in Her Private Life and Voice he played the grey shade.

K-Drama actors | Image: Google

The Gwenchana guy Lee Yi Kyung is famous for his Welcome to Waikiki series, while in Marry My Husband he showed his grey side.

Shin Sung Rok showed his charismatic side in Do Do Sol Sol La Sol and The Last Empress he played the grey shade.

Ok Taec-yeon played both cute and villain roles in Vincenzo.

Lee Dong Wook played the role of villainous Seo Moon Jo in the horror K-Drama 'Strangers From Hell'. At the same time played the role of a cute death reaper in Guardian.

