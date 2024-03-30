Left-arm pacers with most wickets in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau

Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer currently leads the pack with 105 wickets in just 88 matches, boasting an impressive strike rate.

IPL Left-arm pacers

Zaheer Khan

The veteran Indian cricketer has 102 wickets in 100 matches, showcasing his consistency throughout the IPL.

IPL Left-arm pacers

Jaydev Unadkat

This Indian pacer has scalped 91 wickets in 94 matches, proving his ability to take wickets at crucial moments.

IPL Left-arm pacers

RP Singh

Another former Indian pacer, RP Singh, has 90 wickets in just 82 matches, highlighting his impactful spells.

IPL Left-arm pacers

Irfan Pathan

The all-rounder, known for his left-arm swing bowling, has 80 wickets in 103 matches.

IPL Left-arm pacers

Mitchell McClenaghan

This aggressive New Zealand pacer has picked up 71 wickets in just 56 matches, showcasing his wicket-taking prowess.

IPL Left-arm pacers

Mitchell Johnson

The fearsome Australian pacer, though not featuring in recent seasons, has 61 wickets in 54 matches, leaving his mark on the IPL with his raw pace.

IPL Left-arm pacers