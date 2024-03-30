Left-arm pacers with most wickets in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
The New Zealand pacer currently leads the pack with 105 wickets in just 88 matches, boasting an impressive strike rate.
The veteran Indian cricketer has 102 wickets in 100 matches, showcasing his consistency throughout the IPL.
This Indian pacer has scalped 91 wickets in 94 matches, proving his ability to take wickets at crucial moments.
Another former Indian pacer, RP Singh, has 90 wickets in just 82 matches, highlighting his impactful spells.
The all-rounder, known for his left-arm swing bowling, has 80 wickets in 103 matches.
This aggressive New Zealand pacer has picked up 71 wickets in just 56 matches, showcasing his wicket-taking prowess.
The fearsome Australian pacer, though not featuring in recent seasons, has 61 wickets in 54 matches, leaving his mark on the IPL with his raw pace.