Legendary Swords in Game of Thrones

Pratidin Bureau
The ancestral greatsword of House Stark, wielded by Lords Eddard and Robb Stark. Ice was a symbol of House Stark's honor and justice.
The two swords created from the melted-down Ice. Oathkeeper was given to Ser Brienne of Tarth, and Widow's Wail was initially given to Joffrey Baratheon.
Longclaw was made of Valyrian steel and was a symbol of Jon's courage, leadership, and destiny as the Prince That Was Promised.
Needle was not made of Valyrian steel, but it became Arya's weapon of choice as she trained to become a skilled fighter and assassin.
Heartsbane was a formidable weapon, but it also represented the harsh and unforgiving nature of House Tarly.
Blackfyre was made of Valyrian steel and was a symbol of rebellion and ambition.