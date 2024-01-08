Legendary Swords in Game of Thrones

Pratidin Bureau

1. Ice

The ancestral greatsword of House Stark, wielded by Lords Eddard and Robb Stark. Ice was a symbol of House Stark's honor and justice.

Ice | Image: Google

2. Oathkeeper and Widow's Wail

The two swords created from the melted-down Ice. Oathkeeper was given to Ser Brienne of Tarth, and Widow's Wail was initially given to Joffrey Baratheon.

Oathkeeper and Widow's Wail | Image: Google

3. Longclaw

Longclaw was made of Valyrian steel and was a symbol of Jon's courage, leadership, and destiny as the Prince That Was Promised.

Longclaw | Image: Google

4. Needle

Needle was not made of Valyrian steel, but it became Arya's weapon of choice as she trained to become a skilled fighter and assassin.

Needle | Image: Google

5. Heartsbane

Heartsbane was a formidable weapon, but it also represented the harsh and unforgiving nature of House Tarly.

Heartsbane | Image: Google

6. Blackfyre

Blackfyre was made of Valyrian steel and was a symbol of rebellion and ambition.

Blackfyre | Image: Google