List of 10 must-watch Bollywood movies

A biographical crime drama film that tells the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a young woman who is forced into prostitution but eventually becomes a powerful madam in Mumbai's red light district.
A historical drama film that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990.
A fictional historical action film set in the 1920s that tells the story of two Indian freedom fighters who join forces to fight against British colonial rule.
A crime thriller film that is the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam. The film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they are accused of a crime they did not commit.
An action thriller film that tells the story of a police officer who is tasked with hunting down a group of masked vigilantes.
A comedy-drama film that tells the story of an elderly man who leads a double life, working as a cashier by day and a waiter at a fancy restaurant at night.
A comedy film that tells the story of a man who pretends to be gay in order to avoid getting married.
A crime drama film that tells the story of a schoolteacher who takes hostages and demands that the government release the names of politicians and other powerful people who are responsible for child sexual abuse.
A black comedy film that tells the story of a woman who gets involved in a murder plot.
A biographical drama film that tells the story of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian rocket scientist who was falsely accused of spying for Pakistan.