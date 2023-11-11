List of 10 must-watch Bollywood movies

Pratidin Time

1.Gangubai Kathiawadi

A biographical crime drama film that tells the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a young woman who is forced into prostitution but eventually becomes a powerful madam in Mumbai's red light district.

Gangubai Kathiawadi | Google Source

2.The Kashmir Files

A historical drama film that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990.

The Kashmir Files | Source Google

3.RRR

A fictional historical action film set in the 1920s that tells the story of two Indian freedom fighters who join forces to fight against British colonial rule.

RRR | Source Google

4.Drishyam 2

A crime thriller film that is the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam. The film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they are accused of a crime they did not commit.

Drishyam 2 | Source Google

5.Vikram

An action thriller film that tells the story of a police officer who is tasked with hunting down a group of masked vigilantes.

Vikram | Source Google

6.Sharmaji Namkeen

A comedy-drama film that tells the story of an elderly man who leads a double life, working as a cashier by day and a waiter at a fancy restaurant at night.

Sharmaji Namkeen | Source Google

7.Badhaai Do

A comedy film that tells the story of a man who pretends to be gay in order to avoid getting married.

Badhaai Do | Source Google

8.A Thursday

A crime drama film that tells the story of a schoolteacher who takes hostages and demands that the government release the names of politicians and other powerful people who are responsible for child sexual abuse.

A Thursday | Google Source

9.Monica, O My Darling

A black comedy film that tells the story of a woman who gets involved in a murder plot.

Monica, O My Darling | Source Google

10.Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

A biographical drama film that tells the story of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian rocket scientist who was falsely accused of spying for Pakistan.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect | Source Google