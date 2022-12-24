List of Companies Owned By Elon Musk

Pratidin Bureau
A private aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded in 2002.
An American multinational corporation that specializes in electric vehicles, energy storage and solar panel manufacturing based in Palo Alto, California
A neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs)
A infrastructure and tunnel construction company founded in 2016
A research laboratory consisting of the for-profit corporation OpenAI LP and its parent company, the non-profit OpenAI Inc, founded in 2015Musk has also proposed the Hyperloop, a high-speed vactrain transportation system.
Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October for $44 billion