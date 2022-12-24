List of Companies Owned By Elon Musk

Pratidin Bureau

SpaceX

A private aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded in 2002.

ELon Musk Comapany | Pratidin Time

Tesla

An American multinational corporation that specializes in electric vehicles, energy storage and solar panel manufacturing based in Palo Alto, California

ELon Musk Comapany | Pratidin Time

Neuralink

A neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs)

ELon Musk Comapany | Pratidin Time

The Boring Company

A infrastructure and tunnel construction company founded in 2016

ELon Musk Comapany | Pratidin Time

OpenAI

A research laboratory consisting of the for-profit corporation OpenAI LP and its parent company, the non-profit OpenAI Inc, founded in 2015Musk has also proposed the Hyperloop, a high-speed vactrain transportation system.

ELon Musk Comapany | Pratidin Time

Twitter

Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October for $44 billion

ELon Musk Comapany | Pratidin Time