List of Companies Owned By Elon Musk

Pratidin Bureau

1. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Leading electric vehicle and clean energy company, known for its sleek cars and home battery systems.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) | Image: Google

2. SpaceX

Private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services provider, aiming to make humanity multiplanetary.

SpaceX | Image: Google

3. Neuralink

Neurotechnology company developing brain-computer interfaces to enhance human cognitive abilities.

Neuralink | Image: Google

4. The Boring Company

Infrastructure and tunnel construction company with a focus on reducing traffic congestion.

The Boring Company | Image: Google

5. X (formerly Twitter)

Social media platform recently acquired by Musk and rebranded with a focus on free speech and open-source algorithms.

X (formerly Twitter) | Image: Google

6. OpenAI

Non-profit research company promoting friendly artificial intelligence development, co-founded by Musk (he resigned from the board in 2018).

OpenAI | Image: Google

7. X.com

Financial services company that merged with Confinity to form PayPal, of which Musk was a co-founder.

X.com | Image: Google