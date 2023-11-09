List of Kannada movies releasing on OTT platforms in November 2023

Pratidin Bureau

1. Garadi

A film about traditional wrestling starring Yashas Soorya, Sujay Belur, Sonal Monteiro, BC Patil, and P Ravishankar. Challenging Star Darshan will also make a cameo appearance.

Garadi | Image: Google

2. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye

The film was originally intended to be a direct OTT release, but with platforms refusing to acquire Kannada movies without a theatrical outing, it will now have a big-screen release.

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye | Image: Google

3. Dhoomam

A thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Rakshit Shetty.

Dhoomam | Image: Google

4. Premam Poojyam

A romantic comedy starring Diganth Manchale and Radhika Pandit.

Premam Poojyam | Image: Google

5. Sakath

A sports drama starring Sandeep Madhav and Archana Jois.

Sakath | Image: Google