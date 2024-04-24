List of players injured/unavailable in IPL 2024

Pratidin Bureau

Devon Conway (CSK) has been reled out for eight weeks after sustaining a thumb injury.

Players injured/unavailable in IPL 2024 | Image: Google

Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) will miss matches for 3-4 weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Harry Brook (DC) has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) will miss initial matches of Mumbai Indians as he awaits clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA)

Dilshan Madhushanka (MI) is likely to miss initial matches of IPL 2024 due to injury.

Jason Behrendorff (MI) will miss the tournament due to his leg injury

Mohammed Shami (GT) remains unavaikable for his team this season due to his ankle surgery rehabilitation.

Prasidh Krishna (RR) has been ruled out of the entire season due to his surgery.

Jason Roy (KKR) opted out of IPL 2024 stating personal reasons.

Mark Wood (LSG) ruled out of IPL 2024 due to the workload management by the ECB.

