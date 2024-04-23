List of the Most Handsome Man 2022

Pratidin Bureau
V aka Kim Taehyung Superband BTS' member is the Most Handsome Man of 2022
Paul Rudd Known for playing Antman, Paul Rudd stands proudly in the second spot.
Robert Pattinson is the third Most Handsome Man of 2022. He recently wowed everyone as Batman
Hrithik Roshan Indian superstar is popularly known as the Greek God. He is on spot four on the list.
David Beckham at 47, can make you run for your money when it comes to looking hot and fabulous.
Idris Elba is 49 and his looks can make you swoon at any time, He is definitely a handsome hunk.
Omar Borkan AI Gala is the seventh Most Handsome man of 2022. He is model, photographer and actor.
Top Cruise has been winning hearts with Top Gun Maverick. He stands at the eight position.
Chris Evans here comes Captain America is the ninth Most Handsome Man of 2022.
Noah Mills at number 10 is a Canadian model and actor.