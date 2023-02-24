Top 5 Longest National Highways In India

Pratidin Bureau
This is the longest national highway in India, stretching over 3,745 km from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It passes through major cities like Delhi, Agra, Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.
This highway connects Porbandar in Gujarat to Silchar in Assam and stretches over 3,507 km. It passes through major cities like Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Guwahati.
This highway stretches over 2,807 km from Mumbai in Maharashtra to Chennai in Tamil Nadu. It passes through major cities like Bangalore, Mysore, and Madurai.
This highway connects Sangrur in Punjab to Ankola in Karnataka and stretches over 2,369 km. It passes through major cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.
This highway stretches over 1,663 km from Kolkata in West Bengal to Chennai in Tamil Nadu. It passes through major cities like Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.