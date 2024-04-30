LSG vs MI Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau

Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

Lucknow and Mumbai have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won 3 and MI 1.

The pitch at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium typically results in lower scores in matches because it is slow. Spin bowlers do well here because the ball starts to turn and hold on the pitch as the match progresses.

Fantasy XI Prediction

LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul for his consistent opening performance, Quinton de Kock for his explosive batting.

LSG Bowlers: Yash Thakur for his express pace, Ravi Bishnoi for his wicket-taking spin.

MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Suryakumar Yadav for his big-hitting prowess.

MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.

A Fight for Survival Unfolds!

This match is a must-win situation for both teams. LSG's strong batting lineup will be challenged by MI's potent bowling attack. The team that handles pressure effectively and executes their plans with precision will take a giant leap forward in the IPL race.

