Mahima Chaudhry survives cancer, tells her story

Pratidin Bureau

Actor Mahima Chaudhry recently revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video shared by Anupam Kher.

The actor shared that she is recovered and doing much better now

Mahima Chaudhry has said that it has been three-four months that she has been cancer-free.

The actor shared her battle against breast cancer.

Mahima underwent chemotherapy and was seen sporting a shaved head in Anupam Kher's video

As good news for Mahima's fans, she is back on the sets and is a part of Anupam Kher's 525th project.

Sharing a new video from the sets, the actor wrote, "I am at shoot on set in Lucknow on the film set of The Signature with the very talented @anupamkher."

