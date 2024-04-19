Mahima Chaudhry survives cancer, tells her story

Pratidin Bureau
Actor Mahima Chaudhry recently revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video shared by Anupam Kher.
The actor shared that she is recovered and doing much better now
Mahima Chaudhry has said that it has been three-four months that she has been cancer-free.
The actor shared her battle against breast cancer.
Mahima underwent chemotherapy and was seen sporting a shaved head in Anupam Kher's video
As good news for Mahima's fans, she is back on the sets and is a part of Anupam Kher's 525th project.
Sharing a new video from the sets, the actor wrote, "I am at shoot on set in Lucknow on the film set of The Signature with the very talented @anupamkher."