Malaika Arora is unrecognisable in pics shared by sister Amrita Arora on birthday

Pratidin Bureau

On Malaika Arora's birthday, her little sister Amrita Arora shared some childhood pictures.

Malaika Arora | Image: Google

"Happy birthday my annoying, regimented, yoga loving, insanely beautiful protector ❤️❤️ Stay just the way you are (NOT) 😂😂😂 love you Mertii @malaikaaroraofficial," wrote Amrita.

Reacting to the post, Malaika wrote "Awwwww my fav pics ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love u Gertrude."

Well, this is not the first time we have seen some old clicks of the sisters.

Our 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl is unrecognisable in her old clicks.

The Arora sisters shared an amazing bond.

