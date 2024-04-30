Marathi Lavani dancer Gautami Patil's popularity has been increasing by the day.

Pratidin Bureau

She has been performing in many cities including Mumbai and Pune and all her shows are completely packed.

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil | Image: Google

But do you know how much Gautami Patil charges for each show?

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil | Image: Google

Reportedly, Gautami Patil charges one and half to two lakh rupees for a program.

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil | Image: Google

The dancer and her team earn around Rs 30-35 lakh per month

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil | Image: Google

Gautami patil rose to fame when her videos went viral on social media.

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil | Image: Google

Initially, she was accused of doing obscene dances in the name of lavani.

So she changed her dancing.

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil | Image: Google

Nonetheless, Gautami Patil maintained her popularity and performs in various shows.

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil | Image: Google