Marathi Lavani dancer Gautami Patil's popularity has been increasing by the day.

Pratidin Bureau
She has been performing in many cities including Mumbai and Pune and all her shows are completely packed.
But do you know how much Gautami Patil charges for each show?
Reportedly, Gautami Patil charges one and half to two lakh rupees for a program.
The dancer and her team earn around Rs 30-35 lakh per month
Gautami patil rose to fame when her videos went viral on social media.
Initially, she was accused of doing obscene dances in the name of lavani.
So she changed her dancing.
Nonetheless, Gautami Patil maintained her popularity and performs in various shows.