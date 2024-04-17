Married TV couples with big age-gap

Pratidin Bureau

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have an age gap of two and half years. The duo fell in love while working together.

Married TV couples | Image: Google

Neha Kakkar and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh have an age gap of 8 years.

Married TV couples | Image: Google

Gauahar Khan is said to be 7 years older than Zaid Darbar. The duo tied the knot in 2021.

Married TV couples | Image: Google

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi have a huge age difference of 14 years. They met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn.

Married TV couples | Image: Google

Kashmera Shah is 11 years older than Krushna Abhishek. They are proud parents to two boys.

Married TV couples | Image: Google

With an age difference of 8 years, kishwe Merchantt and Suyyash Rai have been married since 2016.

Married TV couples | Image: Google