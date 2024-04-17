Married TV couples with big age-gap

Pratidin Bureau
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have an age gap of two and half years. The duo fell in love while working together.
Neha Kakkar and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh have an age gap of 8 years.
Gauahar Khan is said to be 7 years older than Zaid Darbar. The duo tied the knot in 2021.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi have a huge age difference of 14 years. They met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn.
Kashmera Shah is 11 years older than Krushna Abhishek. They are proud parents to two boys.
With an age difference of 8 years, kishwe Merchantt and Suyyash Rai have been married since 2016.