Meet actor who plays 12th Fail's Shraddha Joshi, new national crush Medha Shankar

Pratidin Bureau
Medha Shankar is getting the tag of the new national crush after her portrayal of Shraddha Joshi, an IRS officer in the film 12th Fail, opposite Vikrant Massey.
The Internet is going crazy after this simple looking girl in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film, which emerged as a hit.
Medha Shankar made her acting debut with the British series 2019's Beecham House.
Medha has worked in supporting roles in the 2021 Hindi film Shaadisthan.
The actor seems to have got her breakthrough with the biographical drama 12th Fail.
12th Fail director Vishu Vinod Chopra recently revealed that Medha Shankar sang herself in one of the scenes in the film.