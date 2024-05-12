Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of KKR's Mitchell Starc

Pratidin Bureau
Mitchell Starc has become the most expensive player in IPL history. He was sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 crore in the ongoing IPL auction 2024.
Bit do you know who is behind his success? Meet Alyssa Healy, his wife who also plays for Australia
Healy plays for the Australia women's national team and New South Wales in domestic cricket, as well as the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL
The 33-year-old Healy made her international debut in February 2010. Healy married Starc in April 2016
They are one of the most celebrity power couples in the cricket world. The duo met each other when they were 9
Healy and Starc often capture attention for their public displays of affection
A right-handed batter and wicket-keeper, she is the daughter of Greg Healy, who was part of the Queensland squad
She is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional life
Healy has 169K followers on Instagram