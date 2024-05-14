Meet Rishabh Sawhney, the villain in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter

Pratidin Bureau
Rishabh Sawhney might be a new name for Bollywood fans, but he made a big splash as the antagonist in the recently released film "Fighter"!
Sawhney landed his first major role as the villain in "Fighter," facing off against Hrithik Roshan's character. His performance has been getting positive buzz, though the movie itself had mixed reviews at the box office.
He portrays Azhar Akhtar, a complex villain with ties to the Pakistan Army who creates a major threat for the Indian Air Force in the film.
While "Fighter" is his breakout role, Sawhney has had parts in web series like "The Empire" and "Kaun Banegi Shikharwati" before landing this big-screen opportunity. He also has a background in modeling.
It will be interesting to see what Rishabh Sawhney does next in his acting career after his villainous debut in "Fighter."