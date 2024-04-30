Meet the cast of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo'

Pratidin Bureau
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay have once again joined hands for their upcoming film 'Leo'.
Leo, which marks the second collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay.
Music director Anirudh Ravichander has produced the music for the Lokesh Kanagaraj's action packed entertainer.
'Leo' is an action thriller with Thalapathy Vijay playing the titular role.
Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the Tamil industry with this mass actioner.
For 'Leo' Thalapathy Vijay and Tamil-Telugu actress Trisha have reunited after a hiatus of 14 years.
Wondering who's the antagonist in 'Leo'? Arjun Sarja!