Meet the cast of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo'

Pratidin Bureau

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay have once again joined hands for their upcoming film 'Leo'.

Leo | Image: Google

Leo, which marks the second collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay.

Leo | Image: Google

Music director Anirudh Ravichander has produced the music for the Lokesh Kanagaraj's action packed entertainer.

Leo | Image: Google

'Leo' is an action thriller with Thalapathy Vijay playing the titular role.

Leo | Image: Google

Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the Tamil industry with this mass actioner.

Leo | Image: Google

For 'Leo' Thalapathy Vijay and Tamil-Telugu actress Trisha have reunited after a hiatus of 14 years.

Leo | Image: Google

Wondering who's the antagonist in 'Leo'? Arjun Sarja!

Leo | Image: Google