Merry Christmas movie review

Pratidin Bureau

Unwrap a suspenseful Christmas with "Merry Christmas"! This new film by Sriram Raghavan has critics talking. Dive into our review to see if it's on your watchlist.

Intrigue and Elegance

Merry Christmas is a slow-burn thriller that relies on atmosphere and stylish visuals. The performances by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are captivating, keeping you guessing about their characters' motives.

A Homage to Classic Films

Director Sriram Raghavan weaves influences from classic suspense films like Hitchcock's works. The background score adds to the vintage feel and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

A Murder Mystery with Twists

The plot unfolds gradually, with hidden clues and surprising revelations. Be prepared for a story that's not afraid to challenge your expectations.

Not for Everyone

The slow pace and lack of action sequences might not appeal to all viewers. Some critics found the ending to be underwhelming compared to the film's build-up.

A Film for Discerning Audiences

If you appreciate well-crafted suspense with strong performances and a touch of classic style, Merry Christmas is worth a watch.

The Final Verdict

Merry Christmas is a visually stunning and thought-provoking film that will stay with you long after the credits roll. However, its slow pace and unconventional storytelling may not be for everyone.

