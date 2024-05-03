MI vs KKR Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah
KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 23 and KKR 9.
Pacers might find some help from the pitch due to slight seam movement. However, the Wankhede Stadium favours batters with its short square boundaries. The pitch is flat and offers good bounce and carry.
MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Tilak Varma for his big-hitting prowess.
MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.
KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent leadership and batting. Sunil Narine for his all-rounding abilities.
KKR Bowlers: Harshit Rana for his pace and wicket-taking abilities, Varun Chakravarthy for his mystery spin.
This match promises to be a high-scoring thriller. MI's batting firepower will be challenged by KKR's potent bowling attack. The team that adapts better to the batting-friendly conditions and executes their strategies effectively will have a significant advantage.