MI vs RR Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

MI leads the rivalry with 15 wins in their 28 encounters against RR.

At Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai's home ground): MI holds a slight edge, winning 5 out of 8 matches against RR.

Last Meeting: RR emerged victorious in their last encounter during the 2023 season.

Match Preview

MI: After a stuttering start to the season, MI will be desperate for a win at their home ground. Their batting lineup, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav (if fit), is explosive. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, needs to click.

RR: Coming off a convincing victory, RR will look to maintain their winning momentum. Their batting, with Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson at the helm, is a force to be reckoned with. Their spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin can be a game-changer.

Fantasy XI Prediction

MI: Hardik Pandya for his leadership and experience, Ishan Kishan for his explosive batting, Jasprit Bumrah for his pace attack. (Consider Suryakumar Yadav if he plays)

RR: Jos Buttler for his destructive batting, Sanju Samson for his all-round abilities, Yuzvendra Chahal for his spin magic.

The Verdict: An Unforgettable Match Awaits!

This clash between two IPL giants promises to be a nail-biter. The team that adapts better to the Wankhede pitch and executes their plans flawlessly will emerge victorious.

