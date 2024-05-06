MI vs SRH Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Mumbai and Hyderabad have played 22 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 12 and SRH 10.
Wankhede is known for favouring batters. The pitch is typically flat and bouncy, making it easier for batters to hit their shots.
MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Tilak Varma for his big-hitting prowess.
MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.
SRH Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal for his consistent batting at the top, Travis Head for his explosive opening knocks.
SRH Bowlers: Pat Cummins for his experience and captaincy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his swing bowling expertise.
This match promises to be a high-scoring thriller. MI's batting firepower will be challenged by SRH's potent bowling attack. The team that adapts better to the batting-friendly conditions and handles pressure more effectively will have a significant advantage.