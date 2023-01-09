Top 10 Most Colorful & Beautiful Birds in the World

Pratidin Bureau
There are many colorful birds in the world, and it is difficult to say which are the most beautiful as beauty is a matter of personal opinion. Read more to know some birds that are known for their colorful beauty..
The flamingo is a tall, elegant bird with long legs and a distinctive pink or orange color.
The hummingbird is a small but brightly colored bird that is known for its fast, agile flight and ability to hover in mid-air.
The peacock is known for its colorful, iridescent feathers, which it displays in a fan-like tail during courtship rituals.
The painted bunting is a small, brightly colored songbird that is native to the southeastern United States.
The goldfinch is a small, brightly colored songbird that is known for its distinctive yellow and black plumage.
The bluebird of paradise is a tropical bird with long, colorful tail feathers and a vibrant orange and blue plumage.
The blue jay is a colorful and distinctive bird that is native to North America, with a blue and white plumage and a distinctive crest.
The scarlet macaw is a large red, yellow, and blue Central and South American parrot.
The rainbow lorikeet is a colorful parrot with a vibrant green, blue, and red plumage.
The golden pheasant is a large, brightly colored bird native to China, with a distinctive golden-yellow crest and tail feathers.