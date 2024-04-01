Most Beautiful Birds In The World

Pratidin Bureau

Greater Bird-of-Paradise

This dazzling bird is native to New Guinea and is known for its elaborate courtship displays.

Resplendent Quetzal

This emerald green bird is found in the cloud forests of Central America. 

Scarlet Macaw

This large parrot is native to the rainforests of Central and South America. It is known for its bright red, yellow, and blue feathers.

Golden Pheasant

This pheasant is native to the mountains of western China. The males have stunning golden plumage, while the females are a more subdued brown.

Mandarin Duck

This duck is native to East Asia. It is known for its beautiful plumage, which includes orange, green, white, and brown feathers.

Blue Jay

This jay is a common sight in North America. It is known for its bright blue feathers, white chest, and black crest.

Atlantic Puffin

This seabird is found in the North Atlantic Ocean. It has a colorful beak and a comical appearance.

Flamingo

This wading bird is found in tropical and subtropical parts of the world. It is known for its pink feathers, long legs, and graceful neck.

Keel-billed Toucan

This toucan is found in the rainforests of Central and South America. It is known for its large, colorful beak.

Victoria Crowned Pigeon

This large pigeon is found in New Guinea. It has a beautiful blue crown and red wattles.

