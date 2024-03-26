Most beautiful bridges built across indian states

Pratidin Bureau

1. Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai, Maharashtra

This cable-stayed bridge stretches across the Arabian Sea, connecting Bandra and Worli in Mumbai. It's a visually stunning landmark, especially at night with its illuminated design.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link | Image: Google

2. Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, West Bengal

This cantilever bridge is an iconic landmark of Kolkata, spanning the Hooghly River. It's a busy bridge for both vehicles and pedestrians and offers stunning views of the Kolkata skyline.

Howrah Bridge | Image: Google

3. Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata, West Bengal

Another bridge across the Hooghly River, Vidyasagar Setu is a cable-stayed bridge known for its elegant design. It provides a vital transportation link between Kolkata and Howrah.

Vidyasagar Setu | Image: Google

4. Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Patna, Bihar

This bridge stretches over the Ganges River, connecting Patna in Bihar to Hajipur. It's one of the longest bridges in India and offers panoramic views of the river.

Mahatma Gandhi Setu | Image: Google

5. Pamban Bridge, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

India's first sea bridge, the Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram Island to mainland India. It's a cantilever bridge with a central portion that can be raised to allow ships to pass through the Pamban channel.

Pamban Bridge | Image: Google

6. Golden Bridge, Surat, Gujarat

This suspension bridge over the Tapi River is a relatively recent addition, opening in 2017. It's known for its illumination at night, creating a golden glow.

Golden Bridge | Image: Google

7. Jadukata Bridge, Meghalaya

This cantilever bridge is the longest span bridge in India. It's nestled amidst lush green forests and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Jadukata Bridge | Image: Google

8. Bogibeel Bridge, Dibrugarh, Assam

This combined road and rail bridge is the longest bridge in India, spanning the Brahmaputra River. It's a significant infrastructure project that improves connectivity in the region.

Bogibeel Bridge | Image: Google