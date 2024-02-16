Most Beautiful Gardens in India

Pratidin Bureau

1. Mughal Gardens, Delhi

Located within the sprawling complex of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Mughal Gardens are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mughal Gardens | Image: Google

2. Brindavan Gardens, Mysore

Dubbed the "Garden of India," Brindavan Gardens boasts illuminated musical fountains, sculpted hedges, and colorful flowerbeds.

Brindavan Gardens | Image: Google

3. Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar

Nestled on the banks of Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh is a Mughal garden known for its serene atmosphere and breathtaking views.

Shalimar Bagh | Image: Google

4. Pinjore Gardens, Chandigarh

Spread over 70 acres, Pinjore Gardens is a terraced Mughal garden with a fascinating history dating back to the 17th century.

Pinjore Gardens | Image: Google

5. Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bangalore

Established in 1870, Lalbagh Botanical Garden is one of the largest botanical gardens in Asia.

Lalbagh Botanical Garden | Image: Google

6. Rock Garden, Chandigarh

This unique garden is not your typical floral display. Created by Nek Chand Saini using discarded materials like broken bangles, tiles, and ceramics.

Rock Garden | Image: Google

7. Nishat Bagh, Srinagar

Located on the eastern shore of Dal Lake, Nishat Bagh is another Mughal garden offering stunning views of the lake and surrounding mountains.

Nishat Bagh | Image: Google

8. Ooty Botanical Gardens, Ooty

Perched amidst the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty Botanical Gardens are home to a diverse collection of plants, including over 1,200 species of trees and shrubs.

Ooty Botanical Gardens | Image: Google

9. Lodhi Gardens, Delhi

This sprawling urban oasis offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Lodhi Gardens, Delhi | Image: Google