Most Beautiful Gardens in India

Pratidin Bureau
Located within the sprawling complex of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Mughal Gardens are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Dubbed the "Garden of India," Brindavan Gardens boasts illuminated musical fountains, sculpted hedges, and colorful flowerbeds.
Nestled on the banks of Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh is a Mughal garden known for its serene atmosphere and breathtaking views.
Spread over 70 acres, Pinjore Gardens is a terraced Mughal garden with a fascinating history dating back to the 17th century.
Established in 1870, Lalbagh Botanical Garden is one of the largest botanical gardens in Asia.
This unique garden is not your typical floral display. Created by Nek Chand Saini using discarded materials like broken bangles, tiles, and ceramics.
Located on the eastern shore of Dal Lake, Nishat Bagh is another Mughal garden offering stunning views of the lake and surrounding mountains.
Perched amidst the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty Botanical Gardens are home to a diverse collection of plants, including over 1,200 species of trees and shrubs.
This sprawling urban oasis offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.