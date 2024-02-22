Most beautiful peacock species in the world

Pratidin Bureau

1. Indian Peafowl

This is the most common peacock species and is often considered the most beautiful.

Indian Peafowl | Image: Google

2. Green Peafowl

Found in Southeast Asia, the Green Peafowl has a metallic green and blue plumage that shimmers in the sunlight.

Green Peafowl | Image: Google

3. Congo Peafowl

The only peacock species native to Africa, the Congo Peafowl is a striking bird with a vibrant blue body and a tail adorned with eye-like spots and red feathers.

Congo Peafowl | Image: Google

4. Spalding Peafowl

This is a hybrid bird created by breeding Indian and Green Peafowl. It has a unique and beautiful coloring, with a mixture of blue, green, and gold feathers.

Spalding Peafowl | Image: Google

5. Bornean Peacock-Pheasant

This shy and elusive bird is endemic to Borneo and is considered one of the most beautiful peafowl species.

Bornean Peacock Pheasant | Image: Google

6. Javanese Peafowl

Similar to the Indian Peafowl, the Javanese Peafowl has stunning blue and green plumage. However, their tails are shorter and have a more rounded shape.

Javanese Peafowl | Image: Google