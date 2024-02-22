Most beautiful peacock species in the world

Pratidin Bureau
This is the most common peacock species and is often considered the most beautiful.
Found in Southeast Asia, the Green Peafowl has a metallic green and blue plumage that shimmers in the sunlight.
The only peacock species native to Africa, the Congo Peafowl is a striking bird with a vibrant blue body and a tail adorned with eye-like spots and red feathers.
This is a hybrid bird created by breeding Indian and Green Peafowl. It has a unique and beautiful coloring, with a mixture of blue, green, and gold feathers.
This shy and elusive bird is endemic to Borneo and is considered one of the most beautiful peafowl species.
Similar to the Indian Peafowl, the Javanese Peafowl has stunning blue and green plumage. However, their tails are shorter and have a more rounded shape.