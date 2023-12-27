Most Dangerous Festivals around the World

2. Running of the Bulls (Spain)

Pamplona's San Fermín festival is synonymous with one heart-stopping event: the Running of the Bulls. Every morning from July 7th to 14th, hundreds of brave souls race alongside six fierce bulls through the narrow cobbled streets of the Old Town. While injuries are common, the thrill of outrunning these powerful beasts keeps adrenaline junkies coming back for more year after year.